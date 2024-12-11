Letter to the Editor: Rewriting the rule book



DEAR News Of The Area,

TALK about “a new broom sweeps clean”.

Well our new council looks like they are ready to remove more than a pile of dust.

In what can only be interpreted as ‘Orwellian’, the new Mayor plus her Gang of Four seem determined to re-write the rule book on local government procedures.

No signs or placards on council property.

A proposal that the public cannot speak at meetings in regard to questions on notice.

No debate or discussion on questions on notice and locals will only be allowed in the public gallery once numbers have been decided by the new GM.

Are we living in Coffs Harbour or Stalinist Russia?

What next gulags?

Stasi police?

My main concern is who is behind this abuse of power.

It looks to me that a hidden agenda has been prepared by some faceless local ‘shakers and movers’ who are treating us locals like mushrooms.

Come clean, step out of the dark and tell us what future plans or hidden agenda have caused this undemocratic bid for power ?

Regards,

Bob HARRIS,

Sawtell.