Lex Weiley wins North Coast Referee of the Month

LEX Weiley has been recognised as the Newcastle Permanent North Coast Referee of the Month for July.

The year 12 student from St John Paul College played junior football last year and has made the progression to senior refereeing and senior football in the Coastal Premier League this year.

Lex balances his match officiating with playing in the region’s elite competition where he plays in goal for the Coffs Coast Tigers in reserve grade CPL.

Despite just one year’s experience as a referee, Lex’s affable nature and good decision making has seen him progress through the ranks.

“Last season I heard there was going to be a referee course coming up and I thought to myself that this is another challenge for me, something that I thought would benefit me and help me learn much more about the game, so with that I took the opportunity and ever since then it’s all clicked and I’m enjoying it and I haven’t looked back once.

“I love being able to control the game and it’s just a great role to have, you meet so many people from it and have fun while being out in the middle or on the line.

“Some of the challenges of refereeing are keeping both teams happy.

“If it’s a tricky decision and you call it, you must have an explanation for why you’ve made the decision and keep moving on.

“If you make a mistake, you just have to learn from it and make sure you don’t do it again which Is why I think refereeing is a great asset to have,” said Lex.

Balancing playing in the CPL and refereeing has its challenges but Lex praises teamwork amongst his fellow match officials.

“Playing in the CPL and refereeing has its challenges but having a great match official officer helps as usually I get put on the junior games before the CPL kicks off so it’s helpful what those guys do and makes it easier for me,” said Lex.

Lex will be refereeing on Saturday morning 31 July and will swap the black shirt for the green goalkeeper jersey for the 3pm derby between Coffs Coast Tigers and Sawtell FC in the CPL.

By David WIGLEY