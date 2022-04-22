Liberal Democrats launch Cowper and Page candidacies

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LIBERAL Democrat candidate for Cowper, Simon Chaseling, and Page Liberal Democrat candidate, Thomas Searles, launched their Federal Election campaigns on Monday, 18 April.

The pair were guest speakers at a community gathering at a filled Boambee Hall, along with One Nation candidate for Cowper, Faye Aspiotis, and Australian Federation Party candidate for Page, Heather Smith.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Mr Chaseling is a professional builder living and running his business on the Coffs Coast and Mr Searles is a surveyor and farmer living in Grafton and working across the Northern Rivers.

Mr Chaseling and Mr Searles spoke about their commitment to representing all Australians who value freedom, fairness and personal sovereignty over their choices.

Mr Chaseling and Mr Searles told News Of The Area, “Traditionally in Australia we have a clearly defined split in politics, a two party system where one party holds government and the other holds the government to account through a healthy opposition.

“The principles of personal sovereignty, medical ethics, and human rights were generally agreed to be pivotal to Australian culture and available to be discussed in healthy debate.

“Some of these principles are legislated, such as the Australian constitutional prohibition on government ‘civil conscription’, meaning that in the context of public healthcare the government cannot force medical decisions on either patients or doctors.”

Mr Chaseling and Mr Searles said they are “strong proponents of a well funded, world class health care system and medical advancement”, but not at the expense of “informed consent and basic human rights”.

“The basic underpinnings of medical ethics and government restraint should be upheld.

“Other basic human rights and freedoms are less defined in law but deeply embedded in our culture and considered sacred by most due to the tremendous price paid by our forefathers in defending freedom against totalitarianism.”

The candidates say they have been shocked by what they see as the “bullying” of people who have opposed recent vaccine mandates.

“As Australians we have been absolutely shocked by the callous bullying that has gone on over the past several months, seeing professionals such as teachers and nurses, generally revered and valued, slandered and sacked if they do not immediately follow the dictates of a government regarding their private health decisions.”

Mr Chaseling and Mr Searles said that free speech had been “openly suppressed by government and unions”.

“In some cases, they were threatened with imprisonment if they spoke out about the rampant corruption and conflict of interest during the pandemic, not to mention the obvious ineffectiveness and safety concerns of the experimental drugs being forced on them.”

The pair also spoke out against workers losing their jobs due to vaccine mandates.

“Tens of thousands of medical professionals, along with educated teachers, have had their careers ended brutally, their livelihoods and employment stripped, without any respect or concern by our local politicians.

“This has effectively crippled our already strained education and healthcare systems and done nothing to restrain the spread of Covid.”

Mr Chaseling and Mr Searles cited people having a range of “widespread and unprecedented adverse reactions” to the vaccines, including “heart attacks, strokes, Bell’s Palsy and neurological damage; side effects that many distinguished doctors and medical researchers warned of in advance”.

Both Liberal Democrat candidates have issues with the management of the Covid-19 pandemic by State and Federal Governments.

“This last two years has been the greatest wealth transfer in the history of humanity from the working class to the ruling class.

“Our community has lost the right to free speech, the right to travel.”

The candidates say the public has also lost the right to say no to a vaccine they describe as “medical experimentation”.

Mr Chaseling and Mr Searles say the “freedom loving minor parties” can make a difference on election day.

“The only hope for these parties to make a difference is for ordinary citizens to preference these parties, above the major parties, and nominate their senators.

“This will mean that these parties have some hope of forming an opposition to the unbridled agendas of the Liberal and Labor parties, which at present are almost indistinguishable and antithetical to traditional Australian freedom.

“The range of (people representing) freedom minor parties is as broad as Australia, with candidates ranging from doctors and university professors to pastors, teachers, tradies and farmers.

“Many are not career politicians and are making a sacrifice personally to run.”

By Andrea FERRARI