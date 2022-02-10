Library Lovers Day for the month at Coffs Harbour Regional Library

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LIBRARY Lovers’ Day is celebrated on 14 February each year to honour libraries, librarians, book lovers, and lovers of libraries.

At Coffs Harbour Regional Library, the theme of love is going to be in the air throughout February.



Narelle Hallam, CHCC Cultural & Community Services, shares the community message with NOTA, “This year’s theme is ‘Show the love’ so we began by asking staff if they have a favourite romance novel, a love poem, or a love quote or can recommend a book they love.”

See what they recommend, below.

And now it’s your turn.

Coffs Harbour Regional Library would love you to share what you love about the library.

Why do you visit the library?

They pose a prompt suggestion for you to add your comment – “This year, my library helped me…”

Take a photo of yourself in the library and post it on your socials tag @CoffsHarbourLibraries and #LibraryLoversDay or go old-school and use one of the ‘Show your love’ slips available at the library.

Coffs Harbour has an in-library display of some of the popular romance novels and love stories.

Here’s three recommendations for ‘love stories’ from Coffs Harbour Library Assistants.

“I LOVE the Outlander series by Diana Gabaldon,” said Rhy.

“I’m a romantic at heart and I love the history, the passion and the adventure in this wonderful series.”

It’s available in the library in print and audiobooks as well as the video and DVD series.

Claire Randall is a married combat nurse from 1945 who is mysteriously swept back in time to 1743.

She is immediately thrown into an unknown world where her life is threatened.

When she is forced to marry a chivalrous and romantic young Scottish warrior, a passionate affair is ignited that tears Claire’s heart between two vastly different men in two irreconcilable lives.

Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown is Surinder’s recommendation.

“I came across Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown and loved it.

“It explores 87 human emotions and experiences.

“The book has an attractive layout and is easy to start reading from anywhere.

“I loved it so much that I gifted it to someone as a Christmas present.”

Amanda recommends Well Hello by Annabel Crabb and Leigh Sales.

In their first book together, the pair takes a stroll through some of the issues of our time, offering advice for would-be writers, thoughts on developing a rich reading life, tips for navigating the perilous world of social media, and the secrets of a great friendship, all with the digressions that listeners of their podcast have come to love.

Here Crabb and Sales discuss kindness, success and failure, and not taking yourself – or others – too seriously, with a liberal sprinkling of fairy wrens, granny pants, show tunes, creative insults, diabolical mum bags and CLANGs.

“I love the library, there are wonders and worlds in there, waiting for explorers,” Amanda said.

By Andrea FERRARI