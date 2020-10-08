Life Saving Mammograms FREE for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Coast women, it’s Breast Cancer Awareness month and if you’re aged 50 to 74 it’s time to book in for a free mammogram.



It could save your life.

Director BreastScreen North Coast Jane Walsh said, “This Breast Cancer Awareness Month we want Mid North Coast women to make booking a breast screen a priority.

“BreastScreen NSW has implemented a range of hygiene and social-distancing measures to ensure clinics and mobile screening vans are COVID-19 safe, to protect women, staff and the wider community.”

Chief Cancer Officer and CEO of the Cancer Institute NSW, Professor David Currow said early detection is key to giving women the best chance of survival and reduces the likelihood of needing invasive treatment,

such as mastectomy or chemotherapy.

“In 2020 alone, it’s expected that more than 6,240 women in NSW will be diagnosed with breast cancer and 973 will die from the disease,” Professor Currow said.

“While these numbers are sobering, the good news is that if detected early, women have a 98 percent chance of survival.

“Breast screens can detect cancer as small as a grain of rice.

“Our research shows that women who receive a diagnosis as a result of regular breast screening are less likely to need a mastectomy.

“It proves that early detection is key to unlocking less invasive treatment options for patients, making it easier for them to recover, and giving them an overall better quality of life.”

The NSW Government, through the Cancer Institute NSW, is investing $62.4 million in breast cancer screening this financial year.

An appointment with BreastScreen NSW is free, takes about 20 minutes in total and no doctor’s referral is needed.

If you are aged 50 to 74, book your free mammogram today with BreastScreen NSW online at

book.breastscreen.nsw.gov.au or by calling 13 20 50.

