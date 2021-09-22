Life Saving Patrols now in place across Nambucca Valley beaches

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LAST weekend was the kick off for the Surf Life Saving Season.

Brilliant weather conditions brought people out in numbers to take advantage of our beautiful beaches.

Les Pepper, President of North Coast Surf Life Saving said, “Spending time at the beach is a quintessential part of summer in Australia, and after a rough year of lockdowns and restrictions, we know locals are looking forward to the warmer weather and feeling the sand beneath their feet.”

Patrols from Minni Water to Nambucca Heads got underway last Saturday, 18 September.

More than 2200 local volunteer surf lifesavers have been enlisted to help protect North Coast beachgoers this summer.

Michael Coulter, Patrol Captain, Macksville Scotts Head Surf Life Saving Club said, “Our Patrols are made up of six volunteers, patrolling Little Beach from 9:30 am to 1:00 pm Saturday and Sunday.”

When News Of The Area caught up with the Scotts Head Little Bay Patrol on Sunday, they had already attended an on beach medical emergency.

“A man who was having trouble breathing was administered with medical oxygen.

“After a while he had recovered enough to make his own way home, with a medical follow-up,” said Mr Coulter.

Patrols have Covid-19 plans in place, and attended training needed in line with regulations for our beaches to stay open this summer.

Michael Coulter advised that Macksville Scotts Head SLSC conduct single patrols on weekends, and double patrols at Christmas and Public Holidays.

“New members are always welcome,” said Club member Steve Russo.

To become a member of Macksville Scotts Head SLSC or for more information email [email protected].

By Karen GRIBBIN