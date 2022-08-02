Lifeguard service contracted for five-year-period for MidCoast beaches

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MIDCOAST Council has accepted a five-year contract with Surf Life Saving Services.

Following the recent MidCoast Council meeting on 27 July 2022, an offer from the Australian Lifeguard Service for the provision of lifeguard services was unanimously accepted.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

The offer is for the provision of the services to the value of $2,228,391.79 for the period of 1 August 2022 to 30 June 2027.

MidCoast Council has provided a lifeguard service for the community for a number of years and, following the expiration of the current contract, promptly wanted to ensure a service provider was registered.

During the 2021-22 season, it was estimated that 192,528 people used MidCoast patrolled beaches.

The Australian Surf Life Saving Services will be enlisted for nine beaches across the Local Government Area: Bennett’s Beach, Blackhead Beach, Boomerang Beach, Crowdy Head, Diamond Beach, Elizabeth Beach, Forster Main Beach, Old Bay Beach and Forster One Mile Beach.

Executive Manager for Community Services Daniel Aldridge said this contract will allow the Council to continue providing safe services for the community.

“The provision of lifeguard services has been outsourced by MidCoast Council for a number of years to ensure that professional beach patrols are provided across the LGA allowing safe public swimming areas for community members and visitors to the Council area,” Mr Aldridge said.

The length of time and hours of service will vary across these beaches, suiting Council requirements for the provision of services.

By Tara CAMPBELL