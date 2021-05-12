Lighthouse Baptist Church to hold Youth Art Competition and Exhibition

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LIGHTHOUSE Baptist Church, Nelson Bay is holding a Youth Art Competition and Exhibition.

Young people between the ages of 5 – 18 can apply.

It is free to enter and there are great prizes in three different age categories.

All artworks must adhere to the theme of ‘Freedom’.

All Youth Art Prize artworks as well as various other art and craft will be on display in an exhibition held at the church hall on May 30 from 11AM.

Entry to the exhibition is by donation and all proceeds will go towards the work of Destiny Rescue, an organisation working to end child sexual exploitation and slavery.

A guest speaker from Destiny Rescue will also be sharing at the Lighthouse Baptist Church’s morning service from 9:30AM.

Go to www.lighthousebaptistnelsonbay.org for more details and to register for the Youth Art Prize.