Linden Lagoon Landcare Group celebrates a year of positive changes

LINDEN Lagoon, a hidden natural oasis in Boambee, has been getting a whole lot of love and attention from a passionate group of local residents.

Formed just over a year ago the Linden Lagoon Landcare Group is celebrating their achievements from the past year.



The group has collectively clocked up over 800 hours of volunteer time at the reserve, with a core team of eight members meeting once a week.

The results of their hard work has been amazing.

Where once there were choking weeds such as Paspalum and Lantana there is now a regenerating native understorey.

Two hundred native tubestock have been planted to further improve the habitat value for native birds and animals.

The group has also carried out photo point monitoring so changes in the landscape can be documented over time.

“This hard working group of residents have achieved so much in a short period of time,” Barry Powells, President of Coffs Harbour Regional Landcare (CHRL) told News Of The Area.

“It’s wonderful to see the results of these locals coming together to do their bit for the local community and the natural environment.”

Moving forward the Linden Lagoon Landcare group has aspirations to continue improving visitors’ experience of the Lagoon.

As well as continuing to restore the natural bushland, they would also like to see the current walkway extended all the way around the Lagoon and some chairs and tables placed near the lagoon for residents to sit and enjoy.

“Our aim is to give the community a peaceful, beautiful place to go to enjoy the outdoors and serenity as well as encouraging healthy bushland where our local birds and animals can thrive,” Liz Philpott, Linden Lagoon Landcare coordinator told NOTA.

If you would like to become a volunteer at Linden Lagoon or one of the other 40 Landcare sites around Coffs Harbour, please contact CHRL on 66511308 or [email protected].

By Andrea FERRARI