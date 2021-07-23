Lindsay Transport releases app for safer truckers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LINDSAY Transport, which began in 1953 in Coffs Harbour, has released a training app to improve truck driver safety.

SafeWork NSW and Lindsay Transport have released the truck safety training tool for the on-boarding and induction of workers in the NSW road freight industry which will promote safer practices.



SafeWork Director of WHS Services Regional, Lisa Foley, said the augmented reality phone or online app will guide a driver through processes for entering or exiting the cabin, how to safely couple and uncouple trailers, conducting safety inspections and preventing vehicle rollaway incidents.

“The nature of the work in the transport industry makes it a high-risk for workplace fatalities and serious injuries, with major claims for injuries are around 50 percent greater than the average employment sector,” Ms Foley said.

“We see serious injuries continue to occur when vehicles are being loaded and unloaded and during routine maintenance activities.

“But beyond the truck we are seeing workers being hit by moving objects, being trapped between objects and being impacted by a rollaway.

“The augmented reality application can be used in a studio mode or artificial environment, or it can be used with the truck in place in a real world environment.

“The format is process driven and establishes a workflow requiring the user to interact with the driver and truck wherever it is located,” Ms Foley said.

“This training puts in place standards which will promote safe working environments.

“For example, before climbing into your cab onto your vehicle you should get the mud off your shoes to stop you from slipping,” Ms Foley said.

The new app was produced as part of an enforceable undertaking with Lindsay Transport, which included a three-month radio media campaign targeting driver fatigue, speeding, use of mobile phones and uncontrolled movement of vehicles.

SafeWork NSW alleges that in 2015 Lindsay Australia Limited and its entity Lindsay Australia failed to ensure so far as reasonably practicable the health and safety of workers.

The Enforceable Undertaking was signed in 2019.

Lyndsay Australia CEO, Kim Lindsay, said the company had since worked closely with SafeWork to deliver important safety messages for the industry, including developing the Augmented Reality app to improve training in high-risk areas.

“The transport industry is a dangerous industry, –we are working with large plants and equipment on a daily basis.

“This free tool which supports new workers through their systems of work can only improve safety around the vehicle,” Mr Lindsay said.

By Sandra MOON