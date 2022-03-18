Lindy Powell receive Coffs Harbour Marine Rescue’s first lifetime membership

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE first Lifetime membership of Marine Rescue Coffs Harbour has been presented to Lindy Powells.

A special presentation event was held on Wednesday 2 March at Marine Rescue Coffs Harbour base.



Lindy was granted the inaugural lifetime membership by the unit executive and presented the honour by Unit Commander Graeme King.

Lindy was also officially recognised for her long service with a National Medal.

Federal member for Cowper Pat Conaghan made the presentation.

Lindy was thanked and applauded for the many hours she has spent on the various roles she has undertaken at the Unit, and for mentoring many of the members during her sixteen years of service.

There was also a presentation of a Unit Citation to the crew of Coffs rescue vessel CO 30 for their gallant effort on Friday night, 11 February.

In rough seas, three crew members from Marine Rescue Coffs Harbour rescued two crew members who had to abandon their 60ft cruiser as it was at risk of sinking when the Police launch tow rope broke just outside the harbour in very poor conditions.

Congratulations went to skipper Graham Taylor, Ken McNeil and Daryl McKay.

The official function was followed by morning tea, where many of the former and current members wished Lindy well as she began an extended break for her and husband Barry to spend more time visiting grandchildren and travelling.

