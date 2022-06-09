Lionesses defeat Sawtell in high-octane encounter

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS City United Lionesses defeated Sawtell FC 2-1 in a barn-storming football match last Saturday in Coastal League One Women.

The intensity of the Women’s Coastal League One raised a few octanes as both teams threw everything at each other in an end to end match that captivated the supporters.

Sawtell came out all guns blazing and had the Lionesses under the pump as they opened the scoring to lead 1-0 at halftime.

But a ferocious second half comeback from the Lionesses, and two goals from Alexandra Gadd, broke the hearts of the Sawtellians as the Lionesses devoured all three points.

Sawtell coach Graham Shanahan applauded the energy levels of his team.

“A very good game of football with great levels of intensity,” he said.

“First half I thought we played our best football of the season with very high levels of intensity and combination passing which had Coffs pinned back.

“Only criticism was with our finishing as we could have been two or three up instead of just one.

“We knew Coffs would come out fighting in the second half which they did and the game became more of an end to end encounter.

“Overall very happy with the performance and the never say die attitude of the team.

“Felt a draw would have been a fair result in the end but football can be cruel at times.”

Lionesses captain Jordan Maddalena was pleased how her team raised the bar in the second half.

“We played our best in the second half,” she said.

“We went into the game going off our last win against Sawtell, but they displayed the most hunger for the ball for the majority of the first half.

“We matched their intensity in the second half and came out with the win.

“I’m proud of the girls for switching on and working as a team to get the end result.

“We face Kempsey in our next game at home and hope to contest against them matching our first win we had when we first played them.”

Coastal League One Women have a break over the long weekend.

Coffs United’s next match is against Macleay Valley Rangers on June 18 at Forsyth Park and Boambee play Urunga at Ayrshire Park whilst Sawtell have the bye.

By David WIGLEY