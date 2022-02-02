Lions and Tigers in Action For FFA Cup Second Round

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS City United Lions have a tough start to this year’s FFA Cup competition as they have been drawn against Football Far North Coast’s champions Lismore Richmond Rovers in the second round of the FFA Cup to be played on 19 or 20 February.

Cross town rivals Coffs Coast Tigers make the journey south to play Macleay Valley Rangers whereas Boambee FC, Northern Storm, Nambucca Strikers and Bellingen FC all have byes and go straight through to the third round to be played the following week.

Last year’s CPL winners Coffs City United had a remarkable run in last year’s FFA Cup, defeating National Premier League team Lake Macquarie City United to progress into the seventh round where they lost 1-0 to Newcastle Olympic.

The Lions were one match away from facing A-League club Macarthur FC who knocked out Newcastle Olympic in the eighth round.

Lions coach Glen Williams believes a tough start to the 2021 campaign could be a blessing in disguise.

“We looked at the table and Lismore finished top of the league, from all reports they are a very strong team.

“They had four players in the regional all stars teams so we know they have talented players that can change a match.

“But this is a new year and teams and circumstances change, but whoever wins that match has another tough opponent in the next round against Camden Haven Redbacks.

“We are looking forward to the challenge, I think it’s better to have a tough challenge from the beginning, it could be a blessing, the boys have been training hard.

“We are pleased the fixture is at our home ground Mclean Street in front of our home supporters, we put up a new stand at the end of last year so this will be the first time it gets used.

“The pitch is looking really good, with plenty of grass on the surface after the rain so it should be a good surface to play our brand of football,” said Glen.

The Lions will be without two of their star players from 2021 as Jemila Oko and Mabior Garang aren’t on this year’s roster.

The coach is both happy and sad to be without Jemila and Mabior who came through the ranks at the Lions.

“It’s sad to lose quality players like Jemila and Mabior especially as they came through the ranks at the Lions and are great lads.

“But I’m really happy they have both joined National Premier League men’s teams and are pursuing their football dreams.

“Mabior has joined Mount Druitt and Jemila has joined Edgewater so it’s an exciting time for both of them and we wish them all the best,” said Glen.

The Coffs Coast Tigers make the journey south to face Coastal Premier League (CPL) opposition in the Macleay Valley Rangers which will be a curtain raiser for the upcoming CPL competition.

Coffs Coast Tigers have one of the youngest squads in the CPL and finished strongly in last year’s competition, finishing in second place.

By David WIGLEY