Lions Club award Chloe Coelho the Young Citizen of the Year

THE Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Lions Club has awarded Chloe Coelho as the Young Citizen of the Year.

Chloe is an active participant in several activities in the community, dedicating her time to improve and assist all facilities and groups.



She volunteers at Meals on Wheels kitchen two days a week, Newstart Juice Bar, Delhuntie Bulahdelah Fellowship and at the Taree Adventist Youth Group where Chloe is a singer and entertainment supervisor for young children’s activities.

As a result of dedication of countless hours, energy and commitment to the area, Chloe was awarded Young Citizen of the Year a belated Australia Day presentation.

Chloe is also the youngest volunteer for the Tea Gardens/Hawks Nest Meals on Wheels.

Peter Webb, President of the Lions Club, strongly believes that Chloe is a fitting recipient for the award.

“The Lions motto is ‘We Serve’ and as such when choosing the Young Citizen of the Year, we look for someone who has unselfishly served the community.

“When our committee read Chloe’s nomination, we were astounded that a young lady with school and sporting commitments and a social life could still find time to volunteer on a regular basis to so many charities and services.

“Chloe is truly a remarkable and very generous girl- thank you for all of your service and contribution to the community,” Peter said.

By Tara CAMPBELL