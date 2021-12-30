Lions Club decide on the best shop window displays for Christmas 2021

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Nambucca Lions Club walked the streets and the Nambucca Plaza on Thursday 16 December, delighting in all the Christmas shop front decorations that they could see.

There are many shops that have decorations, some large and plentiful, some more discrete and low key.

All colourful, glittering displays put up are celebrating the close of what has been a huge year of ups and downs for everyone not only in the Nambucca Valley, but throughout NSW, Australia and the globe.

The winner of the first prize of $200 from the Lions club for the best window display of 2021 was the Nambucca Plaza Pharmacy.

The $50 second place prize went to Zeny’s Photo Centre.

Lastly $50 in prize money, for third place, went to Hello World’s window display which was put together by the students from Nambucca Heads Preschool.

The Lions club were very impressed with the effort put in by the young students at the preschool.

By Rachel MCGREGOR-ALLEN