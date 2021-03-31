Lions Club of Raymond Terrace support Friends With Dignity

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LIONS often hear from community groups that are seeking support or simply to improve their profile in the community.

The Raymond Terrace Lions Club recently heard from a representative from Friends with Dignity, an organisation which supports victims of domestic violence.

Raymond Terrace has a very high prevalence of domestic violence with NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research reporting a surge of 59.6% in domestic assaults which peaked during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Neil Goldworth of the Lions Club of Raymond Terrace told News Of The Area, “In attendance were 26 members of the Raymond Terrace Lions Club along with Lion President Kate Moore and Catherine Woodvine the Community Engagement Officer for NSW.

“The valuable purpose, dignity and hope that Friends with Dignity provide for victims of domestic violence to rebuild their lives was highlighted.”

Catherine Woodbine from Friends With Dignity generated a lot of discussion about domestic violence and the organisation’s approach to calmly and quietly preparing accommodation for people in need.

“Many families need help in rebuilding their lives in a comfortable and safe place,” she said.

“This is why Friends with Dignity call on the support of the community to assist us with donations of furniture and other necessities for a new start.”

“The Lions, in their efforts to serve, provided Friends With Dignity a donation.

“Any community help is appreciated for such a valuable unpaid service to those in need,” said Lion’s President Kate Moore.

Catherine Woodvine with help from Lions and President Kate Moore visited Big W to purchase toasters, electric jugs, pillows and kitchen appliances with the donation.

“It was indeed a struggle with four trollies needed and Catherine was elated as so many places could now be stocked with essential equipment for families,” said Mr Goldthorpe.

100% of all Lions’ fundraising goes back into the communities they serve.

By Marian SAMPSON