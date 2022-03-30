Lions Club Of Soldiers Point Award $20,000 Educational Scholarship

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LIONS Clubs are one of the hardest working community organisations.

You will see them raising funds year round at sausage sizzles, wrapping Christmas gifts and selling their iconic Christmas puddings.



The Lions Club of Soldiers Point is no exception – with members working tirelessly in our local community.

President of the Lions Club Of Soldiers Point Sharon Blunt told News Of The Area, “One of the students from Tomaree High is being assisted through the Hardy Miller Scholarship with Soldiers Point Lions Club contributing $20,000 over the next four years ($5000 per year) to assist in her achieving her dreams.”

Scholarship winner Ebony was selected by the school according to the requirements of the scholarship.

“This will assist her with a laptop, extra tuition where required, support and guidance over the next four years,” Sharon said.

Ebony wrote in her application that she has been in foster care since she was five years old.

“I lived in Newcastle for five years before being moved again in Year 5 to Corlette where I attended Tomaree Primary School.

“This was a difficult time but I have grown to love it here.

“Amongst adversity I was still able to achieve Dux of the school.

“There have been new challenges my siblings and I have had to overcome but I try to not let them affect my dedication to school.”

Ebony is now in a settled environment with lots of support.

“I can see I will achieve my goals of reaching Year 12 and gaining entry to university.

“Applying for the scholarship helps financially and benefits my learning as there is a clear path in my schooling that will support me to achieve excellence with the help of tutoring,” she said.

The Harding Miller Education Foundation’s (HMEF) mission is to create a positive social impact by lifting educational outcomes of high potential Australian girls currently experiencing disadvantage.

HMEF provides educational scholarships to girls studying in Australian public high schools in Years 9-12 who have high academic potential but are experiencing hardship and need a ‘leg-up’ to achieve their dreams of attending university and fulfilling sustainable careers.

The HMEF program is a multi-layered support framework of academic and technology resources, personal coaching and enrichment, designed to inspire and empower a fresh generation of proud Australian women.

By Marian SAMPSON