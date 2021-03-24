Lions Club of Woolgoolga raise $6000 for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LUKE Graham of the Lions Club of Woolgoolga has worked tirelessly for many years to raise money for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service through the Max Bromley Westpac Helicopter Fundraising board.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has put this initiative on hold for quite some time.

The Lions Club are very proud that they have still been able to donate money to help the Service save lives on the Coff Coast and beyond.

Last week, Luke proudly presented a cheque for $6,000 to Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service Community Liaison Officer, Jennifer Dowd in support of the Service’s activities.

The Club are hopeful the fundraising board may be able to start up again soon to see their support continue.

A spokesperson for the Club said, “We hope our club’s contribution can help keep this wonderful Service operating in our skies for the benefit of our community.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service extended their congratulations for Lions Club President, Jean Vickery, who was recently awarded the NSW Community Hero award.