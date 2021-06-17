Lions First and Reserve grade top the ladder in the Coastal Premier League

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS United Lions defeated the Boambee Bombers 3-0 to go four points clear of the Coastal Premier League at the halfway stage of the season.

Goals from Lorenzo Rigoni, Joel Hampson and an own goal from a Gum Mayak corner sealed the points for the Lions as coach Glen Williams emphasised the importance of the midweek win.

“A lot was on the line, pride, top of the points table and more.

“Mclean Street had been nicknamed concrete street as after a couple of weeks of dry it was hard and bouncy.

“I was resting a few players to try and keep them fresh for the FFA Cup, the first half was scrappy from both teams.

“At times our play was great, and at others it was scrappy, however taking a 2-0 lead up to half time made it easier to breathe.

“Goals from Lorenzo and Joel ‘Pom’ Hampson made the halftime chat a bit calmer,” Glen said.

When the game resumed in the second half, it took a stroke of good fortune to extend the Lions lead.

“Second half was much the same with our strikers finding it hard to find the back of the net, until a whipped in corner from Gum Mayak produced an own goal, and that’s how the score finished 3-0,” said Glen.

Boambee coach Adrian Pickup praised the Boambee performance and the chances they created.

“Coffs won the game 3-0 but it was not a comprehensive 3-0.

“We knew what to expect from Coffs as do most teams and we matched them in their physical approach.

“When both sides had the ball they both showed passing and football ability with great interchange.

“Boambee’s defence started better and our forwards could have had Coffs on the back foot early with some credible chances.

“Coffs keeper pulled off some great saves, yes three goals but the young Boambee keeper also pulled off some great saves late on,” Adrian said.

“In Boambee’s eyes three scrappy goals, one a penalty but Coffs scored three we didn’t, in all a great top of the table scrap but in Boambee’s view a game we should have even won on chances created.

“As usual coffs pushed the physicality but this time it was matched by a 100% committed Boambee eleven.

“Congratulations to Coffs on it’s a win but to Boambee on another great performance,” said Adrian.

Coffs United reserve grade defeated Boambee 5-2 to remain joint leaders of the reserve grade CPL ladder.

Coffs United coach Luca Paolacci was pleased with the points but the Tuscan taskmaster wants a 90 minute performance from his players.

“We did not play our best, but we grabbed three important points against a strong, physical team.

“They made our game hard in the first half, but in the second part we went up 5-1 and then we conceded another goal that made me unhappy, because l want my team to focus on duty for 90 minutes.

“Overall all good, we are on the top of the ladder and we will keep training hard to keep the spot until the end of the season,” said Luca.

Coffs United travel to Port Saints on Saturday 19 June with a 3pm kick off whilst Boambee host Port United at Ayrshire Park for a 3pm kick off.

By David WIGLEY