Lions hold top spot

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FOR 45 minutes Coastal Premier League (CPL) leaders Coffs City United Lions were kept goalless by a resolute Boambee Bombers in eleventh place.

It was typical derby with chances at both ends and the Bombers not giving an inch on their home turf at Ayrshire Park.

Lions coach Glen Williams wasn’t pleased with the first half and cut loose in the half-time team-talk.

“We travelled to Ayrshire park knowing that Boambee would put up a fight contradicting their position on the table,” he said.

“The first half was a half of missed opportunities and a lack of effort and intensity, I gave the guys a spray at half-time and asked more of them.”

Whatever was said at half-time seemed to do the trick, as the rejuvenated Lions strung together combinations and attacked with purpose.

Habib Noorani broke the deadlock with a marauding run down the right wing finishing with a spectacular long-range shot past the stranded goalkeeper.

Ten minutes later Noorani switched to the left wing with immediate effect as he dribbled past his marker and slotted the ball into the net with a cool side foot finish.

Martin Kelleher added two more goals for the Lions and a sigh of relief from the coach.

“Second half started well and Habib was rewarded for his determination with a cracking goal from 25 out and was met with a sigh of relief from the sidelines,” said Williams.

“This seemed to relax the team into our consistent play form this year and we scored another three in the second half to finish 4-0.

“I was happy with the result after having four permanent first graders absent through injury and holidays.”

The three points retained the Lions’ position at the top of the CPL with Coffs Coast Tigers breathing down their necks two points behind.

By David WIGLEY