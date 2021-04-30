Lions kick into gear in the Coastal Premier League

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS United overcame the Macleay Valley Rangers 4-1 in the Coastal Premier League last Saturday evening at Forsyth Park.

Gum Mayak put the Lions ahead from the penalty spot after Mabior Garang was fouled dribbling towards goal.

Rangers hit back from the penalty spot and went on to dominate for large parts of the first half with a flurry of chances that required last gasp defending and a stellar performance from shot stopper Will Goodwin on his second CPL outing after graduating from the under 17’s.

In the second half, the Lions exploited the gaps with their brand of possession football and were rewarded when Caleb Lokpo leaped highest to score from a corner.

Jemilla Oko dazzled on the left wing with an array of stepovers and tricks which set up the third goal for the in-form Caleb Lokpo.

The industrious Mabior Garang was rewarded with a goal in the final minutes as he raced into the penalty box and slotted the ball past the outstretched goalkeeper to seal the points for the Lions.

Lions Coach Glen Williams praised the team’s performance.

“The night started at a frenetic pace with plenty of attack and subsequently a goal in the first ten minutes as a result of a penetrating run from Mabior (Garang) resulting in a penalty which Gum Mayak cooly slotted away.

“That sparked Rangers to kick into gear, equalising in the first half to leave the scores level at half time.

“Whatever I said at half time must have worked as the second half was some of the best football we have played in a while.

“Debutant Glory Obang was great at the back, but I couldn’t single out a player to be outstanding as everyone kicked into gear.

“Some exciting play gave Caleb Lokpo a double then a superb run, turn and shot gave Mabior a justified goal, which he certainly let the Macleay supporters know about to finish 4-1,” said Williams.

There was frivolity in the air at Forsyth Park as ‘Louis the lion’ entertained the crowd and played goalkeeper in the junior half time penalty shoot out.

The Lions play Sawtell in a derby match on Sunday 2 May at 2pm at Toormina Oval.

By David WIGLEY