Lions Little Faith Autumn – Winter Fashion Show Sponsors Variety, The Children’s Charity

FUNDS raised at the annual fashion event held at Palm Lakes Resort, Tea Gardens on Sunday 23 May were 100% donated to Variety, the Children’s Charity.

Lions Director and show choreographer, Carole Richards, shared why the charity is so important in her opening speech at the Fashion Show.



“Its 1928 and 11 show businessmen had enjoyed an evening in the Variety Club, and as they ventured out into the cold, they found little Catherine in a blanket on the doorstep.

“A note from her mother was pinned to her wrap asking that they take care of her baby.

“These men informally adopted her, named her Catherine Variety Sheridan, and undertook to educate and care for her.

“The Club then started raising funds to help other children like Catherine and what we now know as Variety, The Children’s Charity, was formed.

“Nearly 50 years later Variety comes to Sydney and spreads across Australia.

“Sick, disabled, financially challenged, disadvantaged by these and/or distance – Variety raises money for them all.

“In 2020, despite COVID restrictions, Variety touched the lives of over 85,000 children.”

There are many ways Variety raises money but one of the most successful is The Bash.

“As founder Dick Smith describes it, it is not a race or a rally, just a drive in the country with your mates,” Carole said.

“The organisers find the most roundabout route between two places along the most challenging roads and tracks they can find. Red dirt, mud, stone roads, bull dust – and all in an unmodified, 2-wheel drive that is at least 30 years old.”

Matt Tulk from Woody’s Nursery in Tea Gardens has just completed his first Newcastle Bash. “He joined a team of NRL cars. Matt’s car’s entry fee was a minimum of $4,000 and Lions decided that funds raised from today’s Fashion Show would go to Variety by supporting Matt’s fundraising efforts,” said Carole.