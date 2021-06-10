Lismore Swans too strong for Nambucca Valley Lions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Nambucca Valley Lions hosted the Lismore Swans on Saturday 5 June.

It’s Lismore’s first season in the Mid North Coast AFL division, and have already proven to be an impressive side to watch, travelling to Nambucca with four wins under their belts.

The mighty Lions looked to take advantage of a home game and secure their second win for the season but with players still missing due to injury and unavailability, the lads from Nambucca fell short again, going down to Lismore 14.6 (90) – 8.3 (51).

Despite the points on the board, nothing can be taken away from the Lions performance on the field.

Every game so far this season, the Lions have struggled to field a full team but the mountainous effort that each player gives week in, week out is keeping the clubs momentum moving forward. Once key players return from injury and the Lions can field a full team, they are going to be a force to be reckoned with in the second half of the season and that’s something that keeps the fire burning within each player.

Honourable mentions this week go to Assistant Coach Jake Hare and Captain Aaron Boatfield, who never fail to impress and lead the Lions courageously.

Goal kickers this week – A Clarke 3, R McGrath 1, M Townsend 1, T Purcell 1, J Hare 1, A Boatfield 1.

By Jacob NEWBURY