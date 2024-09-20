Lithium-ion Power Tool Possible Cause Of Herons Creek Fire



TINY home builder Scott Rohdich says he still alternates between shock and sadness following the fire that gutted one of the construction sheds at his Herons Creek business.

The blaze broke out around 10pm on Monday, 9 September, and not only destroyed the workshop and tools but also the three tiny homes that were being built inside the steel structure.



“When you’re in that position, you feel really helpness,” Mr Rohdich told News Of The Area.

“But the local firies were great and made sure we were alright.”

Rural Fire Service (RFS) and Fire and Rescue NSW crews from across the Camden Haven and Hastings responded and initially had to fight the fire from the outside.

“When we arrived it was fully engulfed,” Peter Nash of the Camden Haven RFS said.

“Access was an issue, so it was around 3am before crews could even enter the shed.”

Mr Rohdich said a power tool with a lithium-ion battery is strongly suspected of sparking the fire, although this is yet to be confirmed.

He and his wife Sarah, who live on the property with their two sons, co-founded the Häuslein Tiny House Co. with two friends in 2018.

They employ a large team of locals and have grown the business to be one of the longest established suppliers of high-end sustainable homes.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the compassion people have shown us,” he said.

“We’ve been up front and people have confidence in us.”

Around 2am on the night of the fire, as the extent of their loss became apparent, Mr Rohdich started working on a “game plan” to fulfil orders and to replace the homes that were lost.

They are now almost fully functional.

“As tragic as it is, we are able to keep going by using another shed.

“We are grateful beyond words that no one was hurt, and for the emergency services who tirelessly helped on the night.”

Those crews included the NSW RFS Brigades at Camden Haven, King Creek, Wauchope, Lake Innes, Bonny Hills, Lake Cathie and Sancrox/Thrumster, Fire and Rescue NSW Laurieton and Port Macquarie, and NSW Police and Ambulance.

By Sue STEPHENSON

