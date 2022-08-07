Little Beach a flashpoint for development anger

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MORE than 100 people gathered at Little Beach, Scotts Head, on Sunday to show their opposition to the proposed Scotts Head Ingenia caravan park.

“Today was about reminding friends and the community of Scotts Head, and Nambucca Valley more broadly, that Ingenia’s DA is on exhibition,” said James Ledger, of the Scotts Head Community Group.



“As the proposal will have impacts of transformational magnitude across the LGA, we encourage everyone now to respond to the DA, in support of it or to oppose it, by 31 August,” he said.

The $45-million proposal to develop a caravan park on a bushland site just before the entrance to Scotts Head Village has now been lodged.

Sungenia Developments Pty Ltd has lodged a development application (DA 233/2022) with Nambucca Shire Council for a caravan park comprising 255 long-term sites or movable dwellings, and two short-term sites.

The property is situated at 11 Ocean Ridge, Way Way (DA 233/2022).

This development has the potential of increasing the population of Scotts Head by more than 50 per cent within a considerably short time frame.

“Given the population increase of 50 per cent could have a considerably negative impact on our lifestyle in a very short period,” said local resident, Michael Pemberton.

The Scotts Head Community Group is asking residents to make submissions to Nambucca Shire Council whether they are in favour or opposed to the application.

“I can see community interest in this development project, and understand the threat the community feels to the Scott Head lifestyle and its future,” said Cr Susan Jenvey.

Anyone can make a submission about the application as everyone’s point of view is important and must be considered.

Many of the concerns from the community are significant traffic increases, (DA states 641 car spaces will be provided), more strain on medical and emergency services, wear and tear on local roads, and an extensive loss of native bushland and potential impacts to Aboriginal cultural heritage.

There is also the fear of a gated community of ageing residents in a high-risk bushfire and flood-access impacts.

Twelve-year-old Cohen Pithers said, “I’m really disappointed in Ingenia they’ll cut down a ton of trees, and add a ton of older people.

“We need younger people to move here, without younger people there’s no future.”

News Of The Area spoke with Nambucca Shire Council Manager Development and Environment Daniel Walsh, who said, “At this stage the DA is for caravan park with 255 long-term, two short-term sites, and other full-time structures i.e., a maintenance building, entertainment hall, reception – permanent structures.

“The DA does not cover manufactured housing or removable dwellings as such, once the DA is approved, if it’s approved, then Ingenia would have to apply for and lodge a Local Government Act Section 68, which Department of Planning could grant concurrence,” he said.

“Ingenia has been up front with council in what they wish to proceed with if DA approval is given.”

The DA identifies a salient social impact issue, particularly in relation to current provision and additional demand on health/medical and emergency services, poor condition of Scotts Head Road, and the traffic impact an increased population will have on Scots Head.

“This village needs to be attracting young families to the area, we need young people for our schools, our sporting clubs, we need young people to sustain Scotts Head into the future,” said local resident Zahn Pithers.

Written submissions addressed to the General Manager, Nambucca Council at PO Box 177, Macksville, or email to [email protected]

Submissions must be made by 31 August, 2022.

If you want to know more go to the Save Scotts Head web-page at www.savescottshead.com or email [email protected]

By Karen GRIBBIN