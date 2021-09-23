Little Wings flies Eva to Westmead avoiding pandemic risks

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THREE-YEAR-OLD Eva Jones, who lives with her family in Safety Beach, just north of Woolgoolga, is a frequent flyer between Coffs and Sydney with Little Wings, the flight transport service for sick children.

Eva and her mum, Bridget, a Preschool teacher at Treehouse Early Learning in Boambee, head down to Westmead Hospital several times a year where Eva receives treatment for the chronic lung disease she was born with.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

With lockdown and the pandemic, assistance from Little Wings has been of increasing importance to ensure she gets safely to Sydney and is not exposed to the virus which could be fatal.

“Little Wings is awesome, nothing is too hard for them,” Bridget told News Of The Area.

“The relief that comes with knowing we can get to and from the hospital quickly and safely, especially during the pandemic, is indescribable.

“When we started the trips to Westmead I’d never driven to Sydney in my life, but there I was having to navigate the traffic and roads, feeling very alone with Eva.”

Little Wings picks mum and daughter up from Coffs Harbour Airport and flies them to Bankstown Airport, where the car service drives them to the hospital.

“It’s taken away that mental and financial stress; sometimes we have to be in Westmead for two weeks and other times we’re there and back in a day.

“Eva is so positive; she loves it when she sees the car and she knows she’s going on the plane.

“The doctors have become our extended family; we’ve had such amazing support,” said Bridget.

As Little Wings is a not-for-profit receiving zero government funding, the organisation relies heavily on community support.

In order to assist Eva, her family, and other rural families in a similar position, the major partner to Little Wings, St George Bank provides the financial assistance to cover the aero-medical operations for their fleet.

Without this assistance the charity would not be able to keep their wings in the air and provide the lifesaving medical transport required to support children and families across regional and remote NSW.

Following a recent flight home, Bridget said, “It would be near impossible for us to attend all Eva’s treatments and appointments without the help of Little Wings.”

By Andrea FERRARI