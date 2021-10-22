Live gigs return to 2NVR Nambucca Valley Radio

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LIVE gigs returned to 2NVR Nambucca Valley Radio last Friday as restrictions continue to ease and musos return to the stage.

Kailey Pallas wowed the live studio audience and 105.9fm listeners with original songs and a range of classics from the likes of Adele, Dolly Parton and Amy Winehouse.



The radio station invites the public to watch performers in a relaxed outdoor picnic setting at their headquarters in Tewinga, on the third Friday of each month.

2NVR radio presenter Ceri Wrobel told the News Of The Area how the live audience and radio listeners loved the return of live music.

“On Friday 15 October it was the long-awaited performance from Coffs Harbour singer/songwriter and multi instrumentalist, Kailey Pallas.

“Kailey did not disappoint, what a fabulous voice and delightful young woman, the live audience thoroughly enjoyed her originals and very classy covers and warmed to her delightful personality.

Many people tuned in and sent messages of support,” said Ceri.

As restrictions continue to ease, Ceri urged the community to get out and support live music after several cancellations and postponements due to COVID.

“Studio 3 Live is a monthly live show at the 2NVR studios on the third Friday of each month from 6-8pm at our studio at 834, Rodeo Drive, Tewinga 2449.

“Every show features local and not-so-local artists, from folk soloists, to rock bands, to choirs.

“The community is invited to come along and enjoy the free, quality entertainment and it all goes live to air on 105.9fm and streams via www.2nvr.org.au

“The next Studio 3 Live event will be on 19 November with Valla duo ‘Thoughts and Prayers’, which is well known former sports reporter Debbie Spillane and Brett Barber.

“They play a range of laid back music with a focus on vocal harmonies.

“Their plans to play at 2NVR have been ambushed twice by COVID so they are very keen to play.

“The 2NVR crew hopes you can join us, on the night or listen in, BYO drinks and nibbles and be ready to do the COVID sign in and provide proof of double vaccination and thank you for your cooperation,” said Ceri.

By David WIGLEY