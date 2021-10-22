Live music set to be reignited in Cowper

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Coalition Government is supporting the return of live music, and Pat Conaghan Federal Member for Cowper has worked to ensure that Cowper is receiving its fair share of the more than $2.5 million in Federal funding, as part of round three of the Live Music Australia program.

Mr Conaghan said the program will bring more original live Australian music to communities across the country – and more specifically, across the Mid North Coast.



“This funding will help the live music sector to re-emerge as Australians continue to get vaccinated and COVID-19 restrictions ease, allowing venues to begin to reopen and rebuild,” Mr Conaghan said.

“It is important that our live music sector will be primed to host performances and gigs when permitted to do so, and by supporting these local venues now, we are increasing opportunities to see Australian artists get back on stage.”

“I’m pleased to announce that two impressive local businesses have received a total of $59,470 through round three of the Live Music Australia Program,” Mr Conaghan said.

“The first is John Logan Entertainment who received $8,431 to go towards the purchase of an upgraded PA system to encourage more opportunities for live music across 10 regional venues in NSW.

“The second is Bucket Brewery who received $51,039 for the construction of an outdoor stage and beer garden upgrades, to encourage the Kempsey community to come together and appreciate live music in a relaxed outdoor environment, and importantly, to listen with a locally brewed beer in hand.”

This funding brings the Government’s investment to more than $8 million since the start of the program, supporting more than 300 live music venues and the recovery and sustainability of the live music sector.

Applications for round four of the program will open later this year, with funding to support venues from mid-2022 as they continue to re-establish regular programming of original live Australian music.

The Coalition Government is investing more than $1 billion into the arts and creative sector in 2021-22.

For the list of round three recipients and for information on how to apply for round four, visit: www.grants.gov.au or www.arts.gov.au.