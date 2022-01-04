Liverpool FC International Academy runs first Coffs Coast programs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Liverpool FC International Academy NSW made their debut on the Coffs Coast in December, hosting ‘taster’ training sessions for more than 60 Coffs Coast junior football participants aged 6 – 16 years.

The 45 minute training sessions were hosted by Liverpool FC International Academy NSW technical director, Kevin Grima, formerly of the Football Federation Australia, and are designed to give emerging football talent a short introduction to after-school programs which commence in 2022.

“What we are creating is very different to what most people would see as a ‘normal’ football program.

“At the core of what we do is a belief in a holistic approach to development, because better people do truly make better players,” said LFC International Academy General Manager, Scott Collis.

“The program starting in term one next year is about more than simply an excellent football development opportunity.

“With resources from LFC and partners at the Australian College of Physical Education in Sydney, we aim to develop players on and off the park with experience that will shape their development into young adults,” said Mr Collis.

Participants covered practices focusing on LFC star, Sadio Mane, replacing skills such as the scissor move, along with a range of activities and fun games directly from the LFC curriculum.

Ryan Hoffman, 11, participated in the program.

“I hope to learn how to be a better football player, to have fun with my friends and maybe to play internationally one day.”

Ryan is familiar with the LFC IA training, attending the Lismore program for three years before jumping at the opportunity to participate here on the Coffs Coast.

To find out more information or to register interest in Liverpool FC programs visit: http://www.lfcacademy.com.au.

