Local advice on growing cucumber and friends

CUCUMBERS are super easy to grow here and kindly prolific with fruit.

The Coffs Harbour area is a commercial growing hub for cucumbers, though usually in greenhouses to meet the perfectionist requirements of supermarkets year round.

For backyard gardeners, cucumbers are grown ‘in the field’ and do very well at providing more than enough cucumber for a household and neighbours.

There are a number of cucumber-like plants to explore as well who are similarly prolific – cucamelon (Melothria scabra), kiwano (Cucumis metuliferus) and caigua (Cyclanthera pedata). All of these plants are warm season friends with no tolerance for frost.

None will cross with each other.

Cucumber/Cucumis sativus

The biggest issue with cucumber growing here is (Jaws theme tune…) powdery mildew.

Ensuring good airflow around your cucumber plant (grow them up a trellis) and having excellent soil health will both help keep this plant killer at bay.

Make gardening easier, grow varieties that are resistant to powdery mildew.

You can plant cucumbers from August through to March here.

The temperature needs to be 15°C for germination, but they sprout better when the weather is 21 – 29°C.

Sow 1 – 2cm deep.

They take 2 – 4 weeks to be ready to transplant out.

Plant 30 – 60cm apart, rows over a metre wide.

Plant density affects airflow around them so space them further apart if this is likely to be an issue.

Cucumbers do best in soil rich in compost and manures.

They can be grown in containers of at least 20L.

They love a continuous even supply of water and nutrients.

They like lots of light and warmth between 22 – 34°C.

They will appreciate regular seaweed or fertiliser drinks throughout their life.

Avoid wetting the leaves as this encourages the dreaded powdery mildew.

Depending on variety, you need to wait 7 – 12 weeks before picking.

They are pollinated by bees.

The height of cucumber picking season is December – February.

Once picking starts it may become a daily task if you dare – the more you pick, the more the plant will create. Do your picking in the early morning.

Cut, don’t pull them off the vine.

Pulling tends to tear the fruit and this means it will start to rot.

Cucumbers are ready for seed saving when they are huge and yellow and thoroughly unappealing, many weeks past when you would consider eating them.

Supported by Bellingen Shire Council via the Bellingen Shire Disaster Recovery and Resilience Grant Program Funding.

By Fiona MORGAN.