Local Artist Gill Ward Is Feature Artist At The Port Stephens Community Arts Centre

EACH month the Port Stephens Community Arts Centre features artists and this month it is no other than the talented Gill Ward.

English-born Gill is a multi-talented artist who enjoys participating in many of the groups within the Gallery.



Art has been Gill’s passion since she was eleven years old.

Attending art school as a young person in Sheffield, Gill went on to the Leicester College of Art to study Foundation and Leisurewear design.

At nineteen years old she gained a City and Guilds Diploma, which qualified her to become a designer.

Gill worked in the UK for four years, before leaving to spend a year in the USA.

On her return to the UK, she joined the Berlei Foundation Wear Company in London.

In 1973 she was offered a position in Sydney.

After many years of working and travelling the world looking for new ideas, Gill married in 1982 and moved to the beautiful Port Stephens area, where she was able to resume her love of painting.

Meryl Miller of the Port Stephens Community Arts Centre told News Of The Area, “Gill works mainly in acrylics – mainly influenced in the early years by the wonderful paintings of Patrick Carroll – watercolour and pen and ink.

“She has won over 100 prizes and commendations, including three prizes at the Royal Easter Show in Sydney.”

Gill is one of the centre’s members that has sold work around Australia and overseas.

In more recent years Gill has taken up making hand-built pottery and sells many pieces incorporating paintings of animals, birds and flowers, handmade cards, magnets and signed prints.

You can see Gill’s current body of work at the Port Stephens Community Arts Centre on Cultural Close, Nelson Bay.

The Port Stephens Community Arts Centre is open six days a week from 10 am until 4 pm, and on Sunday from 10am to 1pm.

Entry is free.

By Marian SAMPSON