Local Artists launch ‘A Passion for Printing’ exhibition at Matilda Street Gallery in Macksville

THE Matilda Street Gallery has seen many amazing art exhibitions over the years and the current exhibition lives up to its magnificent reputation.

Opening on Saturday October 2, ‘A Passion for Printing’ is a stunning exhibition which showcases the fabulous artworks of three local artists; Jenny Thorby, Catherine Eadie and Juliet E Tilson.

The event was Covid-Safe, adhering to all of the current Covid-19 restrictions.

However masks and social distancing didn’t put a dampener on Saturday’s fabulous launch.

“The event was well spaced with an enthusiastic crowd,” artist Juliet E Tilson told News Of The Area.

The exhibition boasted numerous quality prints that are currently on sale to the public.

Much to the artists’ excitement, numerous prints were sold on the opening day, however, the exhibition in its entirety will be on show until mid-November.

If you are looking for something exciting to do on Saturday October 9 then this is something to mark in your diary.

“Next Saturday at 10:00 am there will be a demonstration of printmaking methods by artists; Jenny Thorby – Wood Engraving, Catherine Eadie – Drypoint Engraving and myself, Linocut,” Ms Tilson said.

For more information about the demonstration you can contact the Matilda Street Gallery on 6568 4433.

If you missed the opening and can’t make it for this Saturday’s demonstration, this fabulous exhibition is open to the public on weekdays and Saturday mornings until mid-November.

Congratulations to these talented local artists on the successful launch of the ‘A Passion for Printing’ exhibition.

By Tamara MCWILLIAM