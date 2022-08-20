Local artists open Serendipity Exhibition at Nexus in Bellingen

SERENDIPITY, the name of the art exhibition at Nexus Gallery in Bellingen, proved to inspire many conversations at the Opening Afternoon party on Sunday 14 August.

“Presentation of the paintings flowed beautifully with our theme Serendipity; this was a great talking point amongst all,” Ruth Randall-George, international artist who lives in Nambucca Heads told News Of The Area.



“The four represented artists couldn’t have asked for a more perfect day in the beautiful surrounds of the Nexus Community Gallery.

“Wonderful attendance from the local community and surrounding areas,” she said.

As a long-time working artist and tutor, Ruth was recruited to support the emerging skills of hobby artists Monica Rundle from Valla and her Sawtell Art Gallery workshop friends, Jill Hankinson and Jane Hutchins from the Coffs Coast.

That was in 2017 and as the friendships blossomed the four artists reached a point where they were ready to go public together.

Monica Rundle told NOTA, “Whilst I have exhibited my work previously, this is the first time I have exhibited at the Nexus Gallery and also the first time I have participated in a group exhibition.

“I enjoyed the companionship of working together with Jill, Jane and Ruth for this exhibition and seeing how each other’s ideas and paintings were evolving when we met at our regular painting days.

“The Nexus Gallery people were so helpful, too.”

Jill told NOTA, “Being good friends we all pulled together and as a result the exhibition opening went perfectly.

“We had about 50 friends, acquaintances and art lovers attending, and it was a very happy and proactive get together.

“Everyone enjoyed a glass or two of wine and finger food while they discussed the artwork favourably.”

Fingers are crossed for sales in the coming weeks.

“Of course the vibrancy of the artwork and the variety of themes was loved by all.

“That is why we called it Serendipity – a happy place – and I think we achieved that.

“The Nexus people did an absolutely wonderful job of hanging the artwork and were also most helpful during preparation time.

“My hats off to them for they truly are a very dedicated crew and couldn’t have been more helpful and friendly,” said Jill.

Jane Hutchins told NOTA, “I have always considered myself as “just a hobby artist” so I was initially very apprehensive about being involved in a public exhibition.

“I have exhibited individual works at Rockhampton, Sawtell and at the C.ex Services Club Coffs Harbour exhibitions, but was one of many.

“With the support of the other three ladies I soon relaxed and just enjoyed our arty comradeship.

“I was amazed at the wonderful job the Nexus volunteers did of hanging our paintings and making it a wonderful community social event.

“I was also blown away by the positive feedback given to myself and the other artists, and the general support for local artists.

“I felt it was a wonderful community social event,” she said.

The exhibition will run each day from 10am – 4pm until 9 September.

By Andrea FERRARI