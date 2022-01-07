Local Artists Shine a light on our Wildlife

0 SHARES Share Tweet

OUR native wildlife is the theme of the latest Art with Heart Exhibition ‘Wildlife’, which opened Saturday 18 December at the Phoenix Gallery, Bowraville.

A pageant of colours is displayed in the works of art depicting an assortment of our Australian native wildlife and environment.

‘Wildlife’ is an exhibition of local artists with disabilities.

Turtles, fireflies, cockatoos, budgerigars, echidnas, and bush turkeys are on display until the end of February 2022.

On opening day, the Welcome to Country was given by Poppa.

Art Facilitator Nelli Gallop declared the exhibition open by thanking the exhibiting artists, the community, and everyone who worked in the background to bring the exhibition together.

“We all love our wildlife and some of the works displayed have been in the making over a long period of time.

“This exhibition has a long tradition, and was started by Susie Peak over the last 20 years.

“Art with Heart is a collaboration between the artists, teachers, support groups, and family members.

“It’s a privilege to be able to work within this gig,” said Nelli.

Each year 10% of sales are given to a nominated charity.

Last it was the Fred Hollows Foundation, and this year the students wholeheartedly decided to support WIRES.

Tracey Reynolds, whose WIRES speciality is Macropods, said, “At WIRES we are all volunteers and any costs come from our own pockets.

“We thank Phoenix Gallery, the students, and Nelli for this wonderful donation that will go towards buying feed, training, housing, and items that go with caring for our lost or injured wildlife.”

Exhibiting artist Kristine Reynolds said, “We all love our art and we are happy to be giving 10% of sales to WIRES.”

Abby Jae has been an artist for the past five years, and has exhibited artworks at the ‘2000 Vision’ Exhibition, ‘Out of this World’ (2020), ‘The Magic of Nature’ Challenge 2021, and the Community Services Art Competition in Tamworth.

Alan Mills is an emerging artist, and has been creating works since 2015.

Alan said, “I really enjoy creating patterns, and am inspired by the outdoors.”

Carmel Mott has won Highly Commended at the Macksville Show, and an Encouragement Award at the 2020 Challenge Community Services Awards in Tamworth.

Kristine Reynolds has won first and second place prizes at the Challenge Community Services Awards in Tamworth in 2019 and 2020.

“I’m inspired by my art, music, my guitar, and my art teacher Nelli,” said Kristine Reynolds.

‘Wildlife’ will be exhibited until the end of February 2020.

The students also have cards and calendars depicting their work for sale at the gallery.

For more information email Nelli at [email protected].

By Karen GRIBBIN