Local author Annie Seaton launches new novel ‘Osprey Reef’

LOCAL author and international best-seller Annie Seaton has launched her latest adventure story ‘Osprey Reef’ and it’s available in bookstores around Coffs.

A mysterious reef, a town filled with intrigue and family secrets are the backdrop for Annie’s latest novel, a dual timeline story.



In 2019, Bethany Kristensen heads a family fishing charter business that is challenged, as a rival business attempts to damage their reputation.

In 1934, her great-grandmother Stella Booth escapes a life she dreads, as she embarks on a journey.

Both stories will collide, secrets will be revealed, and a family mystery will be solved.

“The research for Osprey Reef involved time spent in Mackay Library, and the Whitsundays region, exploring the historical aspects and the landscape settings of the story,” Annie told News Of The Area.

“A highlight of the research involved a voyage on the Elizabeth E11, learning to be a sea captain.”

That charter boat is coincidentally owned and skippered by former Nambucca local Shane Steele, Anne’s great-nephew.

Ninety-five percent of the ocean is unexplored and that leaves much scope for imagination for an author who loves writing suspense.

“Along with the issue of coral bleaching, the mysteries of the reef provided the inspiration for the plot of Osprey Reef as the characters embark on a scientific expedition.

Annie said, “Over the years I have been intrigued by the mysteries of the ocean and have enjoyed movies and books with sunken treasure and shipwreck themes.”

‘Osprey Reef’ includes many of the mysteries and current issues that impact on the reef today.

After her research was complete, which comprised library research, sea voyages, and many photographs, Anne came home to Nambucca Heads and sat down to write her story.

“Pick up ‘Osprey Reef’, and lose yourself in the history and mystery, love and drama of the Great Barrier Reef,” she invites.

Osprey Reef is available in e-Book and print.

A signed print copy can be purchased at Annie’s online print store by visiting https://www.annieseaton.net/store.html.

Osprey Reef is also available in Coffs Harbour at The Book Warehouse, Harbour Drive; QBD, Park Beach Plaza, Big W, Park Beach Plaza and Target, The Palm Centre.

The e-Book can be puchased at www.books2read.com/u/mvqx7J.

By Andrea FERRARI