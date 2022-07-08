Local author asks for your local Northern Beaches stories

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A MODERN history book of the Coffs Coast’s Northern Beaches is in the works by local historian and former journalist, Rob Mill.

To achieve this Rob is calling for locals to share their stories and snaps.



“I am planning to prepare a detailed history, with plenty of photographs, of Korora, Sapphire Beach and neighbouring Moonee, from as far back as people can recall, or can access information from,” Rob told News Of The Area.

In doing this he is asking for help from locals and past residents who can contribute their stories.

“I’m planning to interview as many people as possible who have lived in the area, worked here or have family connections and memories of old times on the Northern Beaches.”

Rob is keen to receive photos which he can reproduce and return the originals.

“This will enable me to make a hard copy publication in PDF format, as well as have an electronic resource version available for download from my website.”

With a close attachment to the area, Rob has lived on the northern Coffs Coast since moving from Sydney’s Northern Beaches in 1989.

He has been a teacher and prior to that he was a photo/journalist with the then Coffs Harbour Advocate newspaper Northern Beaches Extra.

“I’ve also written three history books about places in the Coffs area.

“I want to take on this new challenge of writing the history of Coffs Coast’s Northern Beaches if I can get the support of our community,” he urged.

Rob’s past publications are ‘The Kororo Public School Centenary Book’, released in 1993, the ‘History of the Coffs Aero Club’ and ‘George’s Gold’, a history of the then tourist attraction George’s Gold Mine, which is now closed, following George’s passing.

“In this planned publication I want to give back to the community something that I feel is really missing and needs documenting and that is a local Northern Beaches history.

“To achieve my goal, I really need lots of publishable content – stories and recollections, as well as good old yarns which I can conduct through interviews and then write up.

“I also need plenty of photos which I can make onsite digital copies from, ensuring the contributors keep their historical originals with them.

“I plan to have this ready to publish at the latest in early 2023, but that really depends on my getting the content to make this interesting and well documented publication,” he said.

If you can help Rob with this project, email him at [email protected].

By Andrea FERRARI