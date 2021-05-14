Local author Karly Lane launches book while fundraising for charity at Scottish Country Fair in Utungun

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOCAL author Karly Lane never lets an opportunity to raise money for local charities pass her by.

With the release of her new book, ‘Take me Home’, Ms Lane was all set to launch another successful novel.

With the location at the Utungun hall locked in, it was time to connect with a local charity to create a fabulous day full of fundraising.

It was then that Ms Lane approached the ‘Guiding Grans’.

“They are a local non-profit organisation who raise money to support local families and children in our valley schools by providing them with backpacks, uniforms and school supplies,” Ms Lane said.

With the location and charity organisation in place they decided on a theme.

Ms Lane told News Of The Area, “Because the book was set in Scotland, a Scottish theme was decided on.

“The amazing hall committee jumped at the idea and ran with it.”

The day boasted a large crowd of over one hundred people.

The weather did its part in keeping the festivities true to the Scottish theme, by bringing the glorious sun around for a moment before closing in with dreaded black clouds, followed by a little hazy rain.

The Coffs Harbour Pipes and Drums band came along, playing two sets during the event.

One of the many songs played was ‘The Sky Boat Song’, dedicated to the Outlander connection in Ms Lane’s book.

There was a large variety of stalls in attendance at the fundraising day.

The Pets and Critters petting zoo came along, as well as local farmers and producers including Rainbow Valley Jams and Pickles, The Men’s Shed- Handmade Wonders, Farmer Pete’s Pet Treats, Myra’s Honey and of course the ‘Guiding Grans’, who had a fabulous cook off, supplying a large range of sweets.

There were also many handmade giftware items showcased on the day.

“It was wonderful to see so many stall holders joining in our Scottish Country Fair,” Ms Lane said.

“The community support was fantastic.”

By Tamara MCWILLIAM