Local author launches new tome

NAMBUCCA Heads local author Roby Aiken is launching her new novel “A Town Called Crazy”.

This novel is very different to her fantasy trilogy “The Trader’s Series”.



Roby said, “Crazy is a suspense thriller set in outback Australia with some creepy undertones.

“Four years in the writing, I’m very excited about people reading this book.”

In the town of Corazenbilly, red dirt rules and secrets are held like captives.

These secrets are discovered by outsiders, each searching for something: peace, safety and a lost loved one.

“The characters in this story, some of them anyway, come from short stories I’ve written over the years, mostly as homework for my writers’ group,” said Roby.

“It seemed they were all heading someplace, having more to their stories, than the 500 words I’d originally given them,” said Roby.

Roby is a long-standing member of the Nambucca Valley Writers Group as past President, workshop presenter, with more than 20 years writing experience.

She has been an active member and volunteer donating her time to numerous workshops, local writers’ festivals, and the promotion of the writing practice.

Roby said, “Being a writer in a regional area is at times difficult, finding resources, and time away from family obligations.”

The launch of “A Town Called Crazy” will take place at 10:30am on Saturday 6 August at Community on Kent (Senior Citizens Centre), 11 Kent Street, Nambucca Heads.

For more information and RSVP call Roby on 6568 9648.

By Karen GRIBBIN