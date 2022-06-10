Local author Will Douglas launches children’s book in Bellingen

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOCAL author and illustrator Will Douglas is launching a new children’s book in June.

‘The Day it Rained Forever’ tells the story of the build-up to a flood in a country town and the aftermath that follows.

Featuring many well-known Bellingen landmarks, the pictures tell the story as the drama unfolds.

In these times of inundation, Will hopes his book strikes a chord with both children and adults, helping them to cope with difficult circumstances and giving them a little more insight into the nature of the times we live in.

The launch will be held at Alternatives Bookshop, 105 Hyde St, Bellingen at 5pm on Saturday, 11 June, during the long weekend of the Bellingen Readers and Writers Festival.

Everyone is welcome.