Local businesses turn their focus to Australia’s economic outlook

COFFS Harbour Chamber of Commerce Spotlight on the Economy breakfast was a sell-out event with speakers CHCC general manager, Natalie Cowley and keynote speaker, Felicity Emmett, Senior Economist at ANZ Bank.

The C.ex Coffs venue filled to capacity on Tuesday 26 July with local business members including Councillors Cecato, Pryce and Sechi in the audience.



Ms Cowley shared her vision for supporting business and innovation in Coffs Local Government Area.

With her extensive background in finance and chartered accounting she is focused on economic development for the Coffs region.

In these uncertain times, it is something the business community was pleased to hear.

Felicity Emmett gave an engaging and informative outlook on the current economic climate, both in Australia as well as locally.

The decline in housing affordability in regional areas was a key area of focus.

While it was not all good news, there were some hopeful signs shared and ways in which Coffs Harbour, and other regional areas, can tackle housing affordability.

Ms Emmett said global pressures were pushing up inflation in Australia and that supply-chain pressures, seen at the peak of the pandemic, are still present but are easing.

Now the main economic effects from the Russia-Ukraine conflict are higher commodity prices.

In terms of housing, affordability across Australia deteriorated on all measures throughout the pandemic, with the number of years it takes to save a deposit increasing from 9.4 to 11.4 years, and the cost of servicing a mortgage rising from 34.4 per cent of income to 41.4 per cent, she said.

The rental market also remains very tight and renting affordability has become extremely challenging.

The picture in Coffs Harbour was above the national averages, with it taking an average of 16.5 years to save a deposit and 60 per cent of median Coffs Harbour income is needed to service a new mortgage.

While this might all seem a bit doom and gloom, Ms Emmett was on hand to answer questions and shared some promising signs that many Australians are prepared to weather the initial challenges we are currently facing.

Firstly, she shared that while these figures focus on median incomes and median house prices, most first home buyers are starting with a property below the median price, so it’s unlikely for someone in reality to take as long to save a deposit.

She also said that with unemployment at record lows, households have used low interest rates to get ahead on their mortgage repayments and during the pandemic many people have built up large savings buffers and that will help households manage higher mortgage repayments.

So while there is no doubt some families and businesses will feel the pinch in coming months, many have been preparing for what lies ahead, she said.

When asked how housing affordability can be improved in regional areas, she suggested the Government had a role to play, in particular in increasing the supply of properties into the LGA.

The Development Approval process within local councils was raised, with Ms Emmett stating that every DA that is knocked back or delayed, has a detrimental effect on housing affordability.

The next Chamber of Commerce event focuses on the multi-generational workforce.

For the first time in history, there are now as many as five generations in the workforce, each with its own unique differences, experiences, and communication styles.

At a lunch planned for Opal Cove on Tuesday 6 September, communication strategist and presenter, Katie Iles will discuss key leadership qualities that emerging generations resonate with, and equip leaders, managers and teams to attract, engage and retain talent across a multi-generational workforce.

This event is sponsored by the Clarence-Coffs Independent Schools Career Hub.

By Andrea FERRARI