Local Charities and Non-Profits To Recoup COVID Expenses

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOCAL charitable groups and organisations that delivered food and care hampers to the community during 2021 Covid lockdowns can now apply to have some of their distribution expenses reimbursed through Resilience NSW’s COVID Regional Community Support (CRCS) program.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said local not-for-profits and community groups can apply to recoup up to $30,000 of costs incurred when distributing vital supports such as fuel, couriers and logistics expenses during lockdown.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

“During the COVID-19 pandemic groups across our region stood up to help their fellow community members with deliveries of vital supplies when they were needed most,” Mr Singh said.

Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience Steph Cooke said the NSW Government was committed to supporting community groups and not-for-profits in their important work.

“We know that many community groups had to dip into their own funds to distribute hampers and relief packs to people who needed extra support during last year’s lockdown,” Ms Cooke said.

The program will be administered by the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal (FRRR).

FRRR CEO Natalie Egleton said regional community groups across NSW had “worked hard to support their communities through COVID, despite themselves facing funding and operational challenges”.

“We have worked closely with Resilience NSW to ensure that the reimbursement application process is straight-forward,” Ms Egleton said.

Queries and questions will be fielded on 1800 170 020.

Applications close on Tuesday, 1 March with funds becoming available in late April.

For more information and to apply visit https://frrr.org.au/ResNSW-Covid-Support .

By Paul FOGARTY