Local companies say Thank You to SES with $10,000 donation

A $10,000 donation has been made to NSW SES Coffs Harbour City Unit by Handybin Waste Services and Biomass Solutions, as a thank you for their supportive additional work after October’s devastating hailstorm.

The businesses joined forces to donate $10,000 to say thank you and to acknowledge the SES for their hard work and dedication in the aftermath of the natural disaster.



Staff from both companies suffered property damage during the storm but were able to continue the much-needed collection of extraordinary waste and processing for the community thanks to the hard work of the SES securing so many local properties.

Alex Guise, Operations Manager at Biomass Solutions, told News Of The Area, “The hailstorm was quite insane.

“Both companies had staff affected and between us we just wanted to say thank you to the SES, and for them to use the money to make their life easier.

“Waste services are critical for the community, especially during times of upheaval and stress and we acknowledge our staff for their ongoing commitment to the community,” he said.

James Daniels, Unit Commander of the NSW SES Coffs Harbour City Unit told News Of The Area, “NSW SES Coffs Harbour is humbled by the generosity of this donation.

“Donations like this that stipulate going to the Coffs Harbour Unit can be made on our website and go directly towards making the locals who give up their business and family time towards supporting the community just that little bit better.

“We have the expectation that the funds might go towards an area that will allow volunteers more comfortable downtime whilst eating, re-supplying or awaiting tasking.”

Both Handybin Waste Services and Biomass Solutions have been part of the local community for many years, collecting and processing waste for more than 40,000 homes and businesses and providing local employment on the Coffs Coast.