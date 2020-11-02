Local Councils encouraged to fast track local road projects with extra funding

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOCAL Councils across the region are being encouraged to apply for additional funding to fix local road and fast track local road priorities.



Federal Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie said Federal and State Nationals had been working together to secure additional funding to fix local roads and he was delighted another round of funding for the Fixing Local Roads program opened on Monday.

“The Federal Coalition Government is investing $191-million to boost this important local infrastructure program.

Under the first round of the program, a number of local road priority projects received funding and I’m encouraging our local councils to apply again to fast track key projects,” Dr Gillespie said.

“Regional communities like ours heavily rely on our road networks and by continuing to significantly invest in local roads, we are improving that connectivity.

Dr Gillespie said the additional investment by the Federal Government has helped to deliver more local road projects and create more local employment.

“Since securing the additional funding, we’ve seen $243.6 million of joint funding go towards 253 shovel-ready projects across the state in the first round of funding and this latest round will see another $136.4 million injected into regional areas, generating more jobs that help stimulate local economies,” Dr Gillespie said.

“It will mean smoother, safer trips to school, work or even the shops and most importantly, it will create much-needed jobs in hundreds of communities.”

Applications for round two of the program are open from Monday November 2 until Friday 4 December 2020.

Projects will need to start this financial year and be delivered within two years, to ensure local communities see the benefits as quickly as possible.

Updated guidelines and a factsheet for Round 2 of Fixing Local Roads can be found at www.rms.nsw.gov.au/fixinglocalroads.