Local couple donate trauma bed to Coffs Harbour Health Campus

ROBERT and Margaret Chapman, long-term benefactors of Coffs Harbour Health Campus, have ended the year’s gifting by donating a $14,091 trauma bed to the Emergency Department.

Having generously supported paediatric medicine and the operating theatre in the past, they have now turned their attention to the Emergency Department.



Emergency Nurse Unit Manager Carolynn Worthing introduced the Chapmans to the state-of-the-art smart bed, describing it as a remarkable piece of medical equipment, purpose-built to improve frontline care for seriously ill patients.

Carolynn consulted other hospitals and undertook trials to ensure she sourced the best in trauma beds for Coffs Harbour hospital.

“These trauma-specific beds are very functional, with features that meet the needs of a diverse range of patients and their individual situations,” she said.

“We are so happy with this trauma bed – its adaptability and flexibility in meeting different patients’ needs are outstanding.

“We are very grateful to Rob and Margaret for their support.

“They have ensured our new ED has the very best in emergency response beds, which provides our doctors and nurses with a piece of equipment that helps us position patients to suit their needs during what can be a critical time.”

Robert and Margaret Chapman, who have previously donated a paediatric patient monitor and a gastrointestinal device, are philanthropists determined to make a difference in their local community.

Their latest donation brings their support for Coffs Harbour Health Campus to an amazing $85,000.

“We like to make a difference, which is something we hope others, fortunate enough to be able to, might also do,” Robert said.

“We try to make donations that help as many local people as possible and were delighted to see this amazing new bed installed in the new wing of the hospital.

“This equipment will support patients when they first arrive in the Emergency Department and may even save lives.

“Margaret and I choose to make that difference in our community, where we know the equipment we donate to our local hospital will benefit locals when they need it most.”

Margaret said their donation came at a particularly poignant time, just before Christmas.

“We are delighted this donation has arrived in time for Christmas,” she said.

“What better gift could we make to our hospital staff, after such a difficult year.

“Our frontline health workers deserve ongoing support and thanks from the whole community.”

By Andrea FERRARI