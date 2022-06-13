Local CWA Branches Make Change

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Country Women’s Association (CWA) is a stalwart organisation that makes positive change across the nation and the globe.

It is a movement that has spanned a hundred years and seen Australia through world wars, floods, fires and the recent pandemic.



It has been a part of life for many of us, enjoying scones, jam and cream at country shows from childhood into adulthood.

But there is so much more to what this organisation does.

The Country Women’s Association (CWA) of NSW is calling for greater financial protection for landholders from mining exploration, urgent action on the quality of health services for rural and regional communities and an increased supply of social and affordable housing for older women in both metropolitan and regional areas of NSW.

The organisation is calling for a ban on political donations from fossil fuel companies, Country of Origin labelling laws, the need for more women’s refuges, improved monitoring of river heights in flood-prone areas, and the need for more school counsellors.

Their efforts span many issues that are important to women across the nation.

The local branch of the CWA on the Tilligerry Peninsula conducts a range of activities including contributing to and packing care packages for community members that find themselves in hospital emergency departments.

The CWA holds street stalls and also supports the local Rural Fire Service and schools.

Lyn Chamberlain is the local branch’s craft activities coordinator; she told News Of The Area, “The CWA meets at the Uniting Church on the first Thursday of the month at 10am and everyone is welcome.”

The Tilligerry CWA is hosting an Ag and Environment Luncheon on 16 June where attendees can learn about Banksias and Bitterns – cost is $15 per person – RSVP to Marie on 4984 5278.

The CWA Nelson Bay is holding a Winter Fete on 18 June 8.30-11.30am at their Hall on Gowrie Avenue where you can sample some of the famous CWA scones.

By Marian SAMPSON