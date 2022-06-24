Local Dancers Shine on the Big Stage

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOCAL dancers from the Woolgoolga Performing Arts Studio (WPAS) provided the pre-match and half time entertainment at the blockbuster NRL match between the Cronulla Sharks and Gold Coast Titans last Saturday.

The students wowed the crowd with vibrant high energy routines which ticked off a bucket list achievement for Matthew Mcghee.



“Performing for the Cronulla Sharks pre-show and halftime show was a check off on my bucket list,” said the Vocational Training Program (VTP) student at WPAS.

“It was great to have such a large crowd and get in spirit of the game.

“I’ve grown up with a football-craved family my whole life and it was great to combine my passion with theirs.

“The Sharks took out an epic win, now ranking number four on the table.

“Thank you to the coordinators, organisers, WPAS team and teachers for this amazing experience, hope to do it again.”

WPAS Director Jade Naidu shared the excitement of combining the arts with sports in front of the sold-out stadium.

“The WPAS Vocational Training Program students were excited to be performing as the pre-show and halftime entertainment for the Sharks Vs Titans game.

“Students train almost every week night at the studio and have been training for this event for months.

“It was a wonderful day to bring the arts and sports together,” said Jade.

By David WIGLEY