Local design studio Outspoken Entourage shortlisted in national Designers Australia 2021 Awards

DIGITAL design studio Outspoken Entourage (OE) have been shortlisted in the prestigious national Designers Australia 2021 awards hosted by the Design Institute of Australia on their first ever submission.

Founded by Coffs Harbour local and accredited designer Mark Ruitenberg and his partner Nicola in 2014, OE is one of six shortlisted design submissions in the awards Interact category which covers Graphic Design, Exhibition Design, Digital Media, Visual Communications, Digital Experience and Game Design.



Their submission is a comprehensive brand identity portfolio that was created and adopted by the Grafton based Clarence Valley Conservatorium (CVCon) which includes extensive branding guidelines covering features including a logo, print elements and marketing material, signage, and website design.

The brief received from CVCon was to incorporate the relationship to music in a subtle and abstract way as well as integrating the landscape of the Clarence Valley.

The design portfolio elements address this brief with distinctive features that include the colours of Jacaranda flowers, images representing musical vibration and staves as well as the flow of the Clarence River and the shapes of the Great Dividing Range.

Mark said, “We are immensely proud to be shortlisted for the Designers Australia 2021 Awards which celebrates the nation’s most influential designers.

“We hope this allows business owners requiring graphic design to be assured that they are dealing with leaders in the industry and inspires up-and-coming designers from regional areas to realise that great design is not restricted to those practicing in metro areas.”

The Design Industry awards bring together Australia’s broad design community to celebrate ethical, innovative, and impactful design thinking.

Outspoken Entourage will be attending the award ceremony for the winner’s announcement held on August 5 in Sydney.

By David TUNE