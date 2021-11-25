Local Golfers take to the green to raise funds for Cancer research

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Cancer council has many annual fundraisers to help raise much needed funds for Cancer research, Prevention and support services.

On Monday, December 13 the annual, Longest Day Golf Challenge is set to take place.

What is the annual Longest Day Golf Challenge?

“The Longest Day is an endurance golf marathon designed to test your skill, strength and stamina,” the Cancer Council explains.

The challenge is separated into three areas and it is up to the participants to select which area would suit them best.

The Long Day Challenge – Consist of 36 holes (two rounds).

The Longer Day Challenge – Consists of 54 holes (three rounds).

Or, The Longest Day – The ultimate challenge consisting of 72 holes (four rounds).

The Cancer Council stated participants will need all the time they can get to finish this challenge in one day and they suggest the challenge be held as close to the longest day of the year.

A part of this challenge will see many golf courses around New South Wales hosting these players free of charge.

Since this challenge was established in 2013 golfers have raised $5,435,358 to help cancer patients across Australia.

Cancer Council NSW is a community-focused charity that relies on the community for over 94% of its funding for crucial work including researching new treatments, developing better prevention strategies and providing psychological, emotional and social support to people affected by cancer.

If you are interested in taking part in this event head to https://www.longestday.org.au/how-it-works/the-challenge to register a team or join a team.

By Tamara MCWILLIAM