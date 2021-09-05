Local government election postponement sees Coffs Harbour City Council meeting dates rescheduled

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DUE to the postponement of the Coffs Harbour Local Government election until 4 December, Coffs Harbour City Council has had to reschedule its coming meeting dates.

Council’s fortnightly Ordinary Meetings will now occur on 9 and 23 September, and the meeting scheduled for 9 December following the upcoming Local Government Election has been cancelled.

No meetings had previously been scheduled for September due to the planned Coffs Harbour Local Government Election occurring on Saturday 4 September.

The NSW Government postponed the election date to Saturday 4 December in response to the escalating outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in Greater Sydney and the potential for further outbreaks in regional areas.

Council’s practice is to meet on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 5pm.