Local groups share in funding for environmental projects

EIGHT local schools and community groups will share in $20,000 under Port Stephens Council’s Environmental Projects Fund to deliver projects that benefit the environment.

Mayor Ryan Palmer said successful projects range from restoring bushfire-ravaged reserve and planting koala-friendly trees, to creating native community gardens and school incursions.



“Our region has a unique and beautiful environment that deserves to be treasured and preserved,” Mayor Palmer said.

“We’re proud to support community groups and schools through the Environmental Projects Fund to promote sustainability, improve biodiversity, protect local ecosystems and educate our community.

“After such a high standard of applications, we have awarded funding to eight recipients for a range of environmentally-friendly programs and activities.

“Whether it’s teaching children about sustainability, planting important native species or managing pest animals within koala habitat, each represents significant benefit to both the local environment and the community.”

Plastic Free Port Stephens will receive $5000 to run an incursion project within local schools promoting innovative ways to reduce the use of single-use plastics.

Shoal Bay Landcare group has been granted $3780 to establish a native community garden along the foreshore and carry out dune restoration.

$2000 will also go to Lemon Tree Passage Parks, Reserves and Landcare Group to restore parts of John Parade Reserve affected by fire last October.

Other recipients include Seaham Preschool ($1033.85), Soldiers Point Landcare Group ($2500), Tilligerry Landcare Group ($2000), Corlette Reserves and Landcare group ($500) and Nelson Bay West Landcare Group and EcoPollinators ($3000).

The Environmental Projects Fund 2021-22 recipients are: